Two Years Later, Family Still Wants Closure in Unsolved Murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another year has passed and a family in Craven County are still begging for answers after they lost a beloved son.

The family met in front of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office earlier Monday, to bring awareness back to the tragic event.

It’s been two years since Leon “Dre” Carmon was missing and then found murdered in a car, and his family just wants closure.

“It’s a horrible thing for anyone to have a family member taken from them. Especially well before their promised years. You know, no mother or grandmother expects to live out their child or grandchild.”

Two years ago to the day, Leon “Dre” Carmon, who had been reported missing the day before, was found sitting in a car on the side of Woodrow McCoy Road in the Cove City area of Craven County.

The 21-year-old man had been shot to death in the back seat of the car.

“Dre was like light when he walked into a room. He made sure he spoke to everyone. He loved family. He was the mentor for our younger boys.”

And two years later, this family still mourns the loss of a son, a nephew, grandson, and a father.

“My only grandchild is not going to grow up with his father he is not going to be able to enjoy him as we did.”

The family hopes that shining light once again on this incident will prompt someone to come forward and provide information for the Craven County Sheriff’s Office that will help make an arrest in Dre’s murder.

If you have any information on Leon “Dre” Carmon’s murder, you can contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-633-2357, or you can remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.

