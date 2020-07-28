Two Universities make face shields for local teachers

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two local universities are working on making hundreds of face shields for teachers before they head back to their classrooms for a new school year.

UNC’s Institute of Marine Sciences in partnership with the Duke University Marine Lab are using their 3-D printers to create face shields.

Since April the two Carteret County-based schools have been working overtime to make as many shields as possible, in an effort to help local hospitals, doctor’s offices and first responders.

So far they’ve made more than 600 protective face shields. Ryan Neve who is the engineer at UNC’s IMS says this is has been a big opportunity to give back to the community especially when Personal Protective Equipment was hard to find.

“It’s been a great way for the local scientific community to give back to our local doctors and first responders and anything we can do to help, we just love doing that,” said Neve.

Now that many of the area’s medical community have been taken care of, the engineers at the schools are turning their attention to teachers.

”I have a kid going into middle school and one going into high school and I know teachers are in a difficult position right now and so anything that we can do to help them out is a great thing, I know that a face shield in addition to a good mask can provide a little bit of extra protection,” said Neve.

For educators like Heather Boston, having this additional protection is incredible. Boston says, “To have this additional protection allows people to feel even more safe when they walk into the building.”

The school system sent out a form to all of the county’s teachers asking if they would like a face shield and officials say the response was overwhelming. “Within 15 minutes I had a large number of responses,” said Boston.

It takes about 3 hours to make two of the plastic pieces that help hold the shield in place. Officials at the schools say they have already made 50 for local schools and they hope to have another 150 ready to go before school starts on August 17th, and they will continue making them until the teachers are fully equipped.

