Tropics Update: Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 develops

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The broad tropical low pressure area we’ve been tracking the last several days has gained a new title, Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. The new name doesn’t change any sort of threat level at this point, but shows that the system continues to slowly develop as it crosses the Atlantic.

The system continues to head towards the Leeward Islands, expected to reach the island chain Wednesday. The National Hurricane Center gives it a very high chance of being named in the next few days. Currently, it is fighting off dry, dusty air to the north and west. If named, it will be Isaias, the 7th named storm of the Atlantic season.

Probabilities of being named:

The Next 2 Days: 80%

The Next 5 Days: 90%

The latest track and data (7-28 11 a.m.) of Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. (Charlie Ironmonger)

Track Forecast:

With the update in classification, the NHC is now issuing track data for the system. According to the latest track, P.T.C. 9 will continue on a west-northwest track over the Leeward Islands and then progress over the northern coastline of the Dominican Republic. South Florida is included in the track and may start to feel impacts as early as next weekend. Eastern North Carolina is not currently included in the track, however it is important to make sure your hurricane kits are up to date and ready in case the storm turns northward up the eastern seaboard.

