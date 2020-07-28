Trio charged with shooting OBX teen

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - Three men have been charged after a shooting early this morning on the Outer Banks.

Kill Devil Hills police say the shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on Elizabeth City Street.

Devlin Williams was first sent to Outer Banks Hospital and then flown to Norfolk due to his serious injuries.

Police say friends of the 18-year-old gave them a description of the vehicle with three suspects inside, and that vehicle was later stopped by Currituck County sheriff deputies.

Vashon James, II, 20, and Naseem James, 18, both of Grandy, and Harley Saelens, 19, of Lynchburg, Virginia, were all charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Each man was jailed on a $35,00 secured bond.

Police did not release a possible motive in the shooting.

