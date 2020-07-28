Advertisement

Teen charged with setting house on fire

David Tarrant
David Tarrant(David Tarrant)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 18-year-old David Tarrant from Winterville has been charged with breaking into a home and setting it on fire.

Pitt County deputies say he broke into a home on Vale Court a week and a half ago and purposely set it on fire. The homeowner was not there at the time.

He has been charged with Breaking and Entering and Arson. He is currently out on bond.

