Teen charged with setting house on fire

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 18-year-old David Tarrant from Winterville has been charged with breaking into a home and setting it on fire.

Pitt County deputies say he broke into a home on Vale Court a week and a half ago and purposely set it on fire. The homeowner was not there at the time.

He has been charged with Breaking and Entering and Arson. He is currently out on bond.

