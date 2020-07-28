Spinner shark jumps out of water as girls play nearby at North Topsail Beach

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was taking a video of her daughters at the beach Monday afternoon when they saw a shark jump out of the water behind them.

The video is from Stephanie Brunner of Maysville.

She was taking a picture of her daughters playing in the water around 1:15 when this Spinner shark jumped out the water not too far behind them.

It happened at the very end of North Topsail Beach.

The girls were playing close to shore so the sighting didn’t phase them much.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.