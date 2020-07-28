Advertisement

Spinner shark jumps out of water as girls play nearby at North Topsail Beach

Spinner Shark jumps out of water as girls play nearby at North Topsail Beach
Spinner Shark jumps out of water as girls play nearby at North Topsail Beach(WITN)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was taking a video of her daughters at the beach Monday afternoon when they saw a shark jump out of the water behind them.

The video is from Stephanie Brunner of Maysville.

She was taking a picture of her daughters playing in the water around 1:15 when this Spinner shark jumped out the water not too far behind them.

It happened at the very end of North Topsail Beach.

The girls were playing close to shore so the sighting didn’t phase them much.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Duplin County Schools to start with all remote learning, sports suspended

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Duplin County says it is delaying implementation of Plan B to start the school year and will instead begin with five weeks of remote learning.

News

ECU warehouse revitalization plan continues

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
East Carolina University is moving forward with plans to revitalize Greenville's warehouse district after a decision by the UNC System Board of Governors.

News

Washington Main Street project on schedule

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Officials say the work is on time due to the nice weather and not many people being out during coronavirus.

News

Donations needed for School Supply Drives

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Stacia Strong
Summer is rapidly coming to an end, and with just 3 weeks left until the start of the new school year organizations are ramping up their back to school supply drives.

Latest News

News

Mix of in-person, online learning for Jones County students this fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
The Jones County school board voted unanimously for Plan B, which mixes two days of in-person classes and three days of online classes.

News

Utility company and real estate attorney give suggestions for unemployed residents

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Unemployment numbers have spiked across the country—our state's rate hitting as high as 12.9 percent in the past three months. And locally, some Greenville residents haven't been able to pay their bills.

News

President Trump visits the state to support a possible COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
President Trump visited Morrisville Monday afternoon to check on the development a federally-funded COVID-19 vaccine.

News

New campaign stresses importance of Move Over law

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
A new campaign is being launched in North Carolina to bring attention to the state's Move Over Law.

News

Tyrrell County fisherman reels in $750,000 prize

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Tyrrell County fisherman reels in $750,000 prize

News

UNCW professor Mike Adams’ death ruled suicide, deputies say

Updated: 2 hours ago
UNCW professor Mike Adams died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a news release from the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.