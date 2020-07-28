Advertisement

River Park North expanding trail

River Park North Expansion
River Park North Expansion(WITN)
By Tresia Bowles
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new expansion project is underway at River Park North.

Greenville Mayor P. J. Connelly announced the city’s plans to expand its primitive trails. The work started this week.

Greenville residents Shannon and Jaxon Evans tried kayaking for the first time at the park. They also frequent the park’s trails and campgrounds.

Shannon said, “We go biking...”

Jaxon adds, “... or camping...”

Shannon continues, “We hike on the trails. There’s camping platforms over there. So, we’ve been making plans to do that in the fall when it cools down a little bit.”

Shannon says they’re no strangers to the the trails at the Greenville park. When they heard about the new expansions, it only got them more excited.

“[I’m] very happy about it, because we utilize the properties that the greenway runs and stuff like that very often,” said Shannon.

Greenville Parks and Recreation planner Mark Nottingham says it’s all part of an extension they’ve been planning since the end of 2019.

Nottingham said, “The primitive trail now is about 1.2 miles. We’re going to add about 1.3 miles to the existing trail. And it will extend along the bank of the Tar River.”

Nottingham says crews have already started and are going to be working for the next two-to-three weeks to make this happen. The budget is around $28,000, as the money for this project was budgeted into the previous fiscal year.

“This provides another opportunity for trail users to provide a longer distance walks and trail runs. And, especially, being in close proximity to the Tar River,” Nottingham said.

And he hopes the expansion doesn't just stop there, so families like Shannon and Jaxon's will eventually have more places to explore.

Nottingham said, ”The end goal is to acquire land farther east and extend the trail even farther to provide a long-distance trail amenity.”

Shannon said she hopes the next addition will be a dock for kayaks since she had a hard time pushing the boat in herself with Jaxon inside.

Mayor P. J. Connelly shared his excitement about the expansion in a post on Facebook. He replied to one comment saying:

See the post below:

Good news! The work on the primitive trail extension from River Park North starts this week! This will be a 1.3 mile...

Posted by Mayor P.J. Connelly on Monday, July 27, 2020

