President Trump visits the state to support a possible COVID-19 vaccine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Trump visited Morrisville Monday afternoon to check on the development a federally-funded COVID-19 vaccine.

The biotech company producing the vaccine, Novavax, was given 1.6 billion federal dollars to help speed up the process. The president visited the plant called Fujifilm Diosynth Technologies. They are working with Novavax and currently in phase one of their clinical trials.

“The vaccine is just coming along really well,” said President Trump. “And it’s not just one company it’s many companies that have had tremendous progress.”

This is one of more than 140 trials around the world that are in the works, in addition to many in the United States. “China’s working on vaccines and Europe’s working on vaccines. So it’s great news because we have a lot of candidates,” explained Pamela Brown, the health director for Lenoir County.

However, today’s visit from the president is a move state Democrats have criticized. “We don’t really need a two-hour visit from the President for a photo op. Mr. President, we need real support,” said Jay Chaudhuri, a North Carolina state senator.

This comes as the Department of Health and Human Services said there are 1,169 people with the virus in hospitals across the state.

The Lenoir County Health Department said a vaccine will probably be available to the public sometime early next year.

