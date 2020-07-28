Phillip’s Forecast: Another heat advisory; PM storm possible

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Tuesday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Tuesday

The intense heat rolls on with temperatures again peaking in the middle 90s. Tropical like humidity will warrant another heat advisory as it’ll feel like 105°+ in the afternoon. An approaching cold front will help pop a few storms late in the day, with most of us seeing a 30% chance of raindrops. Overnight lows will fall to the mid to upper 70s with winds staying consistent out of the southwest.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

The front will park itself near the NC-VA border through late week, bringing a decent coverage of afternoon storms. The overall daily weather pattern will remain unchanged, however highs will fall back to the low 90s and rain chances will elevate to 40%-60% each afternoon. Unfortunately, the humidity levels will stay very high with the heat index still pushing 100°.

Saturday & Sunday

The front will weaken a bit this weekend, with a drop in afternoon storm chances to 30%. Highs will remain in the low 90s with winds out of the south to southwest. Overnight lows will fall to the mid 70s with rain decreasing after sunset on both Saturday and Sunday.

July Temperature Stats:

6th warmest on record (82.9 +2.5º)

23 of 28 days this month registered in the 90s

Tuesday is the 19th of the last 20 days in the 90s

Record for 90º days in July: 28 (1932)

Last year: 26

So far this year: 23