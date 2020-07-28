Overturned tractor trailer shuts down I-95

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An overturned tractor-trailer has closed part of I-95 in one Eastern Carolina County.

The crash happened this morning west of Rocky Mount near exit 132 in Nash County.

Northbound lanes were closed by the crash and the Department of Transportation expects those to remain closed until 3:00 p.m.

A detour is taking drivers off the interstate to West Mount Drive, then onto Old Carthage Road. You will then merge right onto U.S. 64 East and eventually return to I-95 north.

