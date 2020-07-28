New campaign stresses importance of Move Over law

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new campaign is being launched in North Carolina to bring attention to the state’s Move Over Law.

The Move a Little, Save a Lot campaign, encourages drivers to move over when they see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road.

It comes after six separate collisions with Highway Patrol vehicles happened in June that troopers to the hospital.

At least five of those incidents could have been avoided if drivers had moved into the other lane.

The Move Over law was created in 2002 and directs motorists to change lanes or slow down when passing a stopped emergency vehicle.

Drivers who violate the law face a $250.00 fine plus court costs.

Drivers who cause personal injury or property damage can face even harsher penalties.

