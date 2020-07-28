Advertisement

New campaign stresses importance of Move Over law

New campaign stresses importance of Move Over law
New campaign stresses importance of Move Over law(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new campaign is being launched in North Carolina to bring attention to the state’s Move Over Law.

The Move a Little, Save a Lot campaign, encourages drivers to move over when they see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road.

It comes after six separate collisions with Highway Patrol vehicles happened in June that troopers to the hospital.

At least five of those incidents could have been avoided if drivers had moved into the other lane.

The Move Over law was created in 2002 and directs motorists to change lanes or slow down when passing a stopped emergency vehicle.

Drivers who violate the law face a $250.00 fine plus court costs.

Drivers who cause personal injury or property damage can face even harsher penalties.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mix of in-person, online learning for Jones County students this fall

Updated: moments ago
|
By Liam Collins
The Jones County school board voted unanimously for Plan B, which mixes two days of in-person classes and three days of online classes.

News

Utility company and real estate attorney give suggestions for unemployed residents

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Unemployment numbers have spiked across the country—our state's rate hitting as high as 12.9 percent in the past three months. And locally, some Greenville residents haven't been able to pay their bills.

News

President Trump visits the state to support a possible COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
President Trump visited Morrisville Monday afternoon to check on the development a federally-funded COVID-19 vaccine.

News

Tyrrell County fisherman reels in $750,000 prize

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Tyrrell County fisherman reels in $750,000 prize

Latest News

News

UNCW professor Mike Adams’ death ruled suicide, deputies say

Updated: 1 hour ago
UNCW professor Mike Adams died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a news release from the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

News

Trump welcomes ‘The Walking Marine’ to White House

Updated: 1 hour ago
President Donald Trump has welcomed a Marine veteran to the White House as he completed his 300-mile walk to the nation’s capital to raise awareness about the problem of veteran suicide.

Weather

Tropics Update: Invest 92L, large circulation lacking organization

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Another tropical wave has the potential to form into the next tropical system. We will be following the circulation closely in the WITN Weather Center.

News

Crash after police chase closes down busy Greenville intersection

Updated: 3 hours ago
Four vehicles were part of the crash that involved a stolen pickup truck.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: The heat rolls on into Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Back into the oven today with highs in the mid 90s and a heat advisory until 8 pm.

News

Deputy identified in head-on crash with suspect in Washington County chase

Updated: 4 hours ago
Washington County Sheriff's Office asking for prayers for deputy involved in crash.