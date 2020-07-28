New Bern under boil water advisory

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A boil water advisory has been put in place for New Bern Tuesday.

Crews shut off water to about 150 houses overnight in order to fix a broken water main underground.

If you live in the Bluewater Rise and Evans Mills neighborhoods or along Sir James Lane then you will be affected.

The water is back on now but you still need to boil it for at least a minute before you drink it, brush your teeth or wash dishes until officials say the water is safe to use.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.