NCEL 07-27-20

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:31 AM EDT
Updated: 1 hours ago
Latest News
Weather
Matt’s Forecast: Heat index above 100º, again
Updated: 3 hours ago
By
Matt Engelbrecht
Heat index approaching 105 Tuesday afternoon
News
Two Years Later, Family Still Wants Closure in Unsolved Murder
Updated: 3 hours ago
By
Amber Lake
Two years later and a family still wants answers in the death of their beloved son.
Weather
Tropics Update: Invest 92L, large circulation lacking organization
Updated: 3 hours ago
By
Matt Engelbrecht
Another tropical wave has the potential to form into the next tropical system. We will be following the circulation closely in the WITN Weather Center.
News
First 9 weeks online for Lenoir County Public Schools
Updated: 4 hours ago
By
Dave Jordan
Lenoir County Public Schools voted Monday night that for the first nine weeks of school, all students will be doing virtual learning.
News
Duplin County Schools to start with all remote learning, sports suspended
Updated: 4 hours ago
By
Dave Jordan
Duplin County says it is delaying implementation of Plan B to start the school year and will instead begin with five weeks of remote learning.
News
ECU warehouse revitalization plan continues
Updated: 5 hours ago
By
Dave Jordan
East Carolina University is moving forward with plans to revitalize Greenville's warehouse district after a decision by the UNC System Board of Governors.
News
Washington Main Street project on schedule
Updated: 6 hours ago
By
Dave Jordan
Officials say the work is on time due to the nice weather and not many people being out during coronavirus.
News
Donations needed for School Supply Drives
Updated: 6 hours ago
By
Stacia Strong
Summer is rapidly coming to an end, and with just 3 weeks left until the start of the new school year organizations are ramping up their back to school supply drives.
News
Spinner shark jumps out of water as girls play nearby at North Topsail Beach
Updated: 6 hours ago
A woman was taking a video of her daughters at the beach Monday afternoon when they saw a shark jump out of the water behind them.
News
Mix of in-person, online learning for Jones County students this fall
Updated: 6 hours ago
By
Liam Collins
The Jones County school board voted unanimously for Plan B, which mixes two days of in-person classes and three days of online classes.