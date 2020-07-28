Advertisement

Mix of in-person, online learning for Jones County students this fall

The school board voted unanimously for Plan B, which mixes two days of in-person classes and three days of online classes.
The Jones County School Board unanimously voted for two days of in-person classes and three days of remote learning.
By Liam Collins
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TRENTON, N.C. (WITN) - Another Eastern North Carolina school district is finalizing its plans for back-to-school on August 17.

Jones County Schools voted unanimously to send students back with two days of in-person learning and three days of online learning. Students will be divided into two groups. One will go to school Monday and Tuesday, while the other will go to school on Thursday and Friday.

“We have to expect that everything’s not going to run perfectly,” said Jones County Schools Superintendent Ben Thigpen. “We will adjust. We want to do a good job we want to make sure that we serve our communities. If there is a glitch and we need to address something, we’re going to do that.”

That doesn’t alleviate concern for nervous students and parents for the upcoming school year. Parents like Jessica Christie, who says her son Kamdyn would do much better in-person than online.

“I know that he’s a hands-on learner he needs to be face-to-face, I mean, who can read on a computer?” said Christie. “That teacher’s going to be missing for eight hours of the day. If he has questions and I have questions who’s gonna answer those questions?”

Thigpen says the county will be providing hot spots for students who need them along with their MacBooks and iPads.

