Jim’s Forecast: Another heat advisory; PM storm possible
Temps will again soar to the mid 90s Tuesday with the heat index reaching 106.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -
Latest Rip Current Forecast: Tuesday
Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW
Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW
Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE
Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE
Tuesday
The intense heat rolls on with temperatures again peaking in the middle 90s. Tropical like humidity will warrant another heat advisory as it’ll feel like 105°+ in the afternoon. An approaching cold front to our north will help pop a few strong storms late in the day, with most of us seeing a 30% chance of raindrops. Overnight lows will fall to the mid to upper 70s with winds staying consistent out of the southwest.
Wednesday, Thursday & Friday
The front will park itself near the NC-VA border through late week, bringing a decent coverage of afternoon storms. The overall daily weather pattern will remain unchanged, however highs will fall back to the low 90s and rain chances will elevate to 40%-60% each afternoon. Unfortunately, the humidity levels will stay very high with the heat index still pushing 100°.
Saturday & Sunday
The front will weaken a bit this weekend, with a drop in afternoon storm chances to 30%. Highs will remain in the low 90s with winds out of the south to southwest. Overnight lows will fall to the mid 70s with rain decreasing after sunset on both Saturday and Sunday.
July Temperature Stats:
6th warmest on record (82.9 +2.5º)
22 of 27 days this month registered in the 90s
Monday is the 18th of the last 19 days in the 90s
Record for 90º days in July: 28 (1932)
Last year: 26
So far this year: 22