James Sprunt offering flex schedule for students

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Duplin County community college is offering students the ability to choose how they want to learn this upcoming semester.

James Sprunt Community College says with the flex classes, students will be able to log in via their home computer, or be seated in a classroom, and still learn simultaneously with others in the class.

School officials say it will allow students who don’t feel safe returning to class or those who aren’t feeling well, to continue school, and not worry about missing any work.

Students can also decide to switch how they’re attending class at any time during the semester.

Fall registration will continue until classes start on August 18th.

