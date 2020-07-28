First 9 weeks online for Lenoir County Public Schools

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County Public Schools voted Monday night that for the first nine weeks of school, all students will be doing virtual learning.

In a four to three vote, Lenoir County Schools decided that the first nine weeks of school will all be online.

After the first nine weeks, if health metrics are met, meaning if the infection rate is five-percent or lower, grades preschool through second grade can start returning to in person class.

Lenoir County Schools said they will then determine if grades three through twelve can return at a staggered attendance.

School officials also said that grades three through twelve will be remote learning for an undetermined period of time.

