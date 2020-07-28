Advertisement

First 9 weeks online for Lenoir County Public Schools

Back to School
Back to School(WEAU)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County Public Schools voted Monday night that for the first nine weeks of school, all students will be doing virtual learning.

In a four to three vote, Lenoir County Schools decided that the first nine weeks of school will all be online.

After the first nine weeks, if health metrics are met, meaning if the infection rate is five-percent or lower, grades preschool through second grade can start returning to in person class.

Lenoir County Schools said they will then determine if grades three through twelve can return at a staggered attendance.

School officials also said that grades three through twelve will be remote learning for an undetermined period of time.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two Years Later, Family Still Wants Closure in Unsolved Murder

Updated: moments ago
|
By Amber Lake
Two years later and a family still wants answers in the death of their beloved son.

Weather

Tropics Update: Invest 92L, large circulation lacking organization

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Another tropical wave has the potential to form into the next tropical system. We will be following the circulation closely in the WITN Weather Center.

News

Duplin County Schools to start with all remote learning, sports suspended

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Duplin County says it is delaying implementation of Plan B to start the school year and will instead begin with five weeks of remote learning.

News

ECU warehouse revitalization plan continues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
East Carolina University is moving forward with plans to revitalize Greenville's warehouse district after a decision by the UNC System Board of Governors.

Latest News

News

Washington Main Street project on schedule

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Dave Jordan
Officials say the work is on time due to the nice weather and not many people being out during coronavirus.

News

Donations needed for School Supply Drives

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Stacia Strong
Summer is rapidly coming to an end, and with just 3 weeks left until the start of the new school year organizations are ramping up their back to school supply drives.

News

Spinner shark jumps out of water as girls play nearby at North Topsail Beach

Updated: 2 hours ago
A woman was taking a video of her daughters at the beach Monday afternoon when they saw a shark jump out of the water behind them.

News

Mix of in-person, online learning for Jones County students this fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
The Jones County school board voted unanimously for Plan B, which mixes two days of in-person classes and three days of online classes.

News

Utility company and real estate attorney give suggestions for unemployed residents

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Unemployment numbers have spiked across the country—our state's rate hitting as high as 12.9 percent in the past three months. And locally, some Greenville residents haven't been able to pay their bills.

News

President Trump visits the state to support a possible COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nikki Hauser
President Trump visited Morrisville Monday afternoon to check on the development a federally-funded COVID-19 vaccine.