EDGECOMBE COUNTY: Robber with size 13 shoes on the run
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have released a very detailed description of a man who they say robbed an Edgecombe County store early Tuesday morning.
The Dollar General on Mutual Boulevard in Princeville was held up at gunpoint.
Deputies say the man wears a size 13 shoe, though they didn’t elaborate on how they knew that. The robber is a black man, around 6′0 tall, who is in his 30s or 40s.
He was wearing a blue baseball cap with the bill pointed backward to one side, a white t-shirt, and dark blue shorts.
Anyone with information on the robber should call the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911.
