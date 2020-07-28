EDGECOMBE COUNTY: Robber with size 13 shoes on the run

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have released a very detailed description of a man who they say robbed an Edgecombe County store early Tuesday morning.

The Dollar General on Mutual Boulevard in Princeville was held up at gunpoint.

Deputies say the man wears a size 13 shoe, though they didn’t elaborate on how they knew that. The robber is a black man, around 6′0 tall, who is in his 30s or 40s.

He was wearing a blue baseball cap with the bill pointed backward to one side, a white t-shirt, and dark blue shorts.

Anyone with information on the robber should call the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7911.

