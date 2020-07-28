Duplin County Schools to start with all remote learning, sports suspended

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County says it is delaying implementation of Plan B to start the school year and will instead begin with five weeks of remote learning.

The board also voted to suspend sports indefinitely.

Christy Johnson with Duplin County Schools says, “Our Board’s top priority is to ensure safety for all students and staff. The ultimate goal is to bring all of our students back to school in a safe environment where they can learn and grow.

After further analysis of the most current information, Duplin County Schools will delay the implementation of Plan B. The 2020-21 school year will begin on August 17 with 100% of students participating in remote learning for 5 weeks. In the 4th week, the Board will meet to reevaluate the situation and determine next steps. Teachers and support staff will be able to work safely within their assigned classrooms and workspaces to provide comprehensive support for students and families.”

Johnson goes on to say, “Duplin County Schools will adhere to the academic expectations in the Remote Instruction and Accountability Plans. As outlined in these plans, each student will receive a technology device at the beginning of the school year to enhance learning. Teachers and support staff will assist students and families that have limited access to wifi connectivity to determine the best strategies to meet each student’s academic, social and emotional needs.”

Duplin County Schools says they will continue to update the public on their plans as they evolve.

