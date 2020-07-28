Dunkin’ Donuts on Greenville Blvd closed due to COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Dunkin’ Donuts on the corner of Greenville Boulevard and 10th Street is closed due to COVID-19.

A note on the drive-thru sign reads, “Due to circumstances of COVID-19, this location will be closed until Friday.”

It’s unclear what specific circumstances prompted the closure.

WITN reached out to the store manager for more information, but she referred us to the corporate office. We have reached out to corporate for more information and are waiting for a comment.

