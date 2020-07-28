Advertisement

Dunkin’ Donuts on Greenville Blvd closed due to COVID-19

It's unclear what the specific circumstances surrounding the closure are.
The Dunkin’ Donuts on the corner of Greenville Boulevard and 10th Street is closed due to COVID-19.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Dunkin’ Donuts on the corner of Greenville Boulevard and 10th Street is closed due to COVID-19.

A note on the drive-thru sign reads, “Due to circumstances of COVID-19, this location will be closed until Friday.”

It’s unclear what specific circumstances prompted the closure.

WITN reached out to the store manager for more information, but she referred us to the corporate office. We have reached out to corporate for more information and are waiting for a comment.

