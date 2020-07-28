Donations needed for School Supply Drives

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Summer is rapidly coming to an end, and with just 3 weeks left until the start of the new school year organizations are ramping up their back to school supply drives.

Eastern Carolina Counties are looking for back to school supply donations (witn)

Carteret County Schools and Parkview Baptist Church have been partnering for years to not only collect school supplies but also distribute them. Pastor John Carswell is the Senior Pastor at the church in Morehead City and he says they are expecting to see a higher number of families needing help getting all of the back to school essentials.

“This year we’re seeing that we’re probably going to be back up significantly due to the unemployment rate, the loss of jobs, there is just so much stuff that’s attributing to this and we’re seeing a lot of people reaching out for assistance in other areas as well,” said Carswell.

The Stuff the Bus drive is also being hit by COVID-19 restrictions. Typically volunteers would be set up for several days outside of Walmart to collect donations, but this year that’s not an option.

“We’re just really depending on the community this year to help with donations and monetary donations, honestly we’re going to be really hurting this year not being able to be at Walmart because we probably get 75% of our stuff there,” said Carswell.

Pastor Carswell says they are still accepting donations at the church on Arendell Street in Morehead City, and they are also looking for monetary donations so they can buy items in bulk for students.

The Carteret County Stuff the Bus drive isn’t the only one being imapcted by COVID-19, Craven County Schools and Partners in Education are also having to adjust their efforts.

Darlene Brown is the Executive Director for Craven County Partners in Education, and she says while they do still have several community partners accepting donations things are different this year.

Brown says those differences include they type of items they are needing, “Things are going to be looking different, we’re going to need hand sanitizer, Kleenex, wipes, all of that more than ever before.”

Stuff the bus is also looking for enough pens, pencils, papers and items like that to make individual kits for students, because sharing will no longer be an option. In addition to those typical back to school items they are also in need of items to help with virtual learning like flash drives.

To see a full list of items needed and drop off locations visit https://cravenpartners.com/.

