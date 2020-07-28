Advertisement

Cooper bans alcohol sales after 11:00 p.m.

(WITN)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state will ban alcohol sales at restaurants late at night, a step they feel will help lessen the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order that will take effect on Friday. It will stop the sales of alcoholic drinks in restaurants, breweries, wineries, and distilleries after 11:00 p.m. each night.

Cooper says they’re getting reports of some restaurants that essentially turn into bars late at night where people are less socially distant.

Raleigh, Charlotte, and several other cities have already implemented their own bans.

The governor said ALE agents will enforce his order and that businesses could end up losing their licenses if they violate the new restrictions.

You can read the governor’s executive order by clicking this link.

Cooper said it does not apply to stores that are allowed to sell beer and wine for off-premise consumption, while local governments that have implemented their own stricter orders will be allowed to keep them in place.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Trump again pushes unproven drug as COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Trump pushed unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, is an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

National

Democrats, GOP far apart as virus aid talks intensify

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
It's unclear whether any agreement can be reached between Congress and President Donald Trump before Friday's deadline for expiring aid.

National

GOP’s jobless benefit plan could mean delays, states warn

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press
A Republican proposal to slash the $600 weekly benefit boost for those left jobless because of the coronavirus shutdown could result in weeks or even months of delayed payments in some states.

Coronavirus

Alabama Space & Rocket Center in jeopardy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center needs more than $1 million in order to keep the doors open past October.

Latest News

National

MLB temporarily suspends Marlins season through the weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
The Miami Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as the number of their players testing positive rose to 15.

National

Trump holds briefing at White House

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Trump holds a coronavirus briefing at the White House.

National

Air travel not expected to recover until 2024

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By DAVID McHUGH
Air travel will take even longer than previously thought to return to pre-virus levels.

Back To School

National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
One of the nation’s largest teachers union is authorizing its members to strike if their schools plan to reopen without proper safety measures in the middle of the global pandemic.

National Politics

Biden says post-pandemic economy can fight racial inequality

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Joe Biden unveiled a plan Tuesday to ensure that the nation’s post-pandemic economic recovery is built around promoting racial equality, promising to dramatically spur investment in Black-owned small businesses and encourage home ownership while closing wealth gaps among minority communities.

News

COVID-19: Pitt & Duplin counties report new deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
The state Department of Health & Human Services said Tuesday afternoon there were 1,244 hospitalizations.