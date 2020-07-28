Cooper bans alcohol sales after 11:00 p.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state will ban alcohol sales at restaurants late at night, a step they feel will help lessen the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order that will take effect on Friday. It will stop the sales of alcoholic drinks in restaurants, breweries, wineries, and distilleries after 11:00 p.m. each night.

“We know that the bar scene has been a place where we’ve seen increased transmission. This has been happening in other states. I saw that the governor of Texas who said if there was anything he could change he wouldn’t have opened up the bars, and we’ve seen the numbers spike in Texas.”

Cooper says they’re getting reports of some restaurants that essentially turn into bars late at night where people are less socially distant.

Raleigh, Charlotte, and several other cities have already implemented their own bans.

The governor said ALE agents will enforce his order and that businesses could end up losing their licenses if they violate the new restrictions.

You can read the governor’s executive order by clicking this link.

Cooper said it does not apply to stores that are allowed to sell beer and wine for off-premise consumption, while local governments that have implemented their own stricter orders will be allowed to keep them in place.

