Advertisement

BCCC moves to remote learning for many courses

Beaufort County Community College
Beaufort County Community College(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Due to continuing increases in the number of COVID-19 cases in its service region, Beaufort County Community College will move to an online, synchronous model for most of its courses for the Fall 2020 semester, which starts on August 17.

Faculty will broadcast from their classrooms at the regularly scheduled course days and times, but students will attend class sessions remotely using Blackboard Collaborate and other technologies.

The college has a technology relief fund that offers students free laptops and wifi hotspots.

BCCC is making some exceptions as career and technical courses such as mechanical engineering technology, electrical engineering technology, welding, cosmetology, automotive systems, and agribusiness technology and public services courses--EMS, fire, and law enforcement­­ will hold in-person labs, but will teach lectures in an online, where allowed by the State of North Carolina.

Faculty in allied health programs such as associate degree nursing, practical nursing, and medical lab technology will use a hybrid format, meaning students will rotate in-person attendance on an established schedule.

Skills-based courses in the Division of Continuing Education that require in-person instruction by certifying agencies will be offered in-person with limited class sizes and social distancing. Lecture-based courses in continuing education will use either online, synchronous instruction through Blackboard Collaborate or ZOOM or hybrid instruction.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

James Sprunt offering flex schedule for students

Updated: moments ago
|
By Dave Jordan
James Sprunt Community College is offering students the ability to choose how they want to learn this upcoming semester.

News

Back to virtual learning for some ENC districts

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Liam Collins
Craven, Lenoir and Duplin Counties all voted to start the school year online.

News

River Park North expanding trail

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Tresia Bowles
Crews have already started and are going to be working for the next two-to-three weeks.

News

Non-profits aim to help residents with increasing utility bills

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Matthew Herchik
With utility bills a growing concern for North Carolinian's, some organizations are trying to help those still facing increasing balances.

News

Two Universities make face shields for local teachers

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Stacia Strong
Two local universities are working on making hundreds of face shields for teachers before they head back to their classrooms for a new school year.

Latest News

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Lingering Thunderstorms through 9pm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
Heat index between 105 and 109 Tuesday afternoon.

News

NBA all-star, Kinston native Brandon Ingram donates 982 pairs of shoes to hospital employees

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Kinston native and NBA all-star Brandon Ingram donates 982 pairs of shoes to local hospital employees.

Weather

Tropics Update: Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 expected to gain a name

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard and Charlie Ironmonger
A strong tropical wave tracking towards the Leeward Islands may become a tropical storm in the coming days. We will be following the circulation closely in the WITN Weather Center.

Coronavirus

Cooper bans alcohol sales after 11:00 p.m.

Updated: 3 hours ago
Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order that will take effect on Friday. It will stop the sales of alcoholic drinks in restaurants, breweries, wineries, and distilleries after 11:00 p.m. each night.

News

I-95 reopens after tractor-trailer overturns

Updated: 3 hours ago
The crash happened Tuesday morning west of Rocky Mount near exit 132.

News

COVID-19: Pitt & Duplin counties report new deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
The state Department of Health & Human Services said Tuesday afternoon there were 1,244 hospitalizations.