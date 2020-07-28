BCCC moves to remote learning for many courses

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Due to continuing increases in the number of COVID-19 cases in its service region, Beaufort County Community College will move to an online, synchronous model for most of its courses for the Fall 2020 semester, which starts on August 17.

Faculty will broadcast from their classrooms at the regularly scheduled course days and times, but students will attend class sessions remotely using Blackboard Collaborate and other technologies.

The college has a technology relief fund that offers students free laptops and wifi hotspots.

BCCC is making some exceptions as career and technical courses such as mechanical engineering technology, electrical engineering technology, welding, cosmetology, automotive systems, and agribusiness technology and public services courses--EMS, fire, and law enforcement­­ will hold in-person labs, but will teach lectures in an online, where allowed by the State of North Carolina.

Faculty in allied health programs such as associate degree nursing, practical nursing, and medical lab technology will use a hybrid format, meaning students will rotate in-person attendance on an established schedule.

Skills-based courses in the Division of Continuing Education that require in-person instruction by certifying agencies will be offered in-person with limited class sizes and social distancing. Lecture-based courses in continuing education will use either online, synchronous instruction through Blackboard Collaborate or ZOOM or hybrid instruction.

