Back to virtual learning for some ENC districts

Craven, Lenoir and Duplin Counties all voted to start the school year online.
The Lenoir County School Board voted for nine weeks of online learning for the return to schools.
By Liam Collins
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - It’s the return of fully-remote learning for some school districts in the east.

Craven, Lenoir and Duplin Schools voted to send their students back to online classes for a shortened period of time for the start of the school year.

Craven County had previously approved Plan B, but changed that to Plan C on Tuesday.

Both Craven and Lenoir County Schools voted for nine weeks of online classes before re-assessing to return in-person. Duplin County Schools unanimously approved five weeks of remote learning.

“Remote learning is a great way to learn,” said Lenoir County Spokesperson Patrick Holmes. “We have a lot of resources to make that successful. But the best learning is done in a classroom with a teacher leading instruction, so we want to get back to that as soon as possible.”

Lenoir County Schools will be re-assessing their plans at the end of the period to decide if kids in Pre-K to 2nd grade will return in-person. But the plan does not specify when 3rd-graders and up can return to school.

All counties say they have not met the state guidelines for a return to in-person learning. Those guidelines include two straight weeks of declining cases and a 5% or lower infection rate.

“We don’t have a long way to go, but we do have a way to go,” said Holmes. “And I think the board is hoping that we’re going to see this trend continue.”

It’s the same reasoning used in Duplin County, where they also voted to suspend sports indefinitely.

“We wanted to make sure that we are prepared. Because we don’t want to re-open just to re-open we want to re-open to stay open,” said Duplin County Schools Superintendent Aust

