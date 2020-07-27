Tropics Update: Invest 92L, large circulation lacking organization
Another tropical wave has become an area of interest with the possibility of becoming 7th named storm of the Atlantic season.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A tropical wave off the coast of Africa has started to taken on some tropical characteristics. Still, it’s a very broad circulation and thus hasn’t officially been. The National Hurricane Center gives it a very high chance of being named in the next few days. Currently, it is fighting off dry, dusty air to the north and west. If named, it will be Isaias and the 7th named storm of the Atlantic season.
Probabilities of being named:
The Next 2 Days: 70%
The Next 5 Days: 80%
Track Forecast:
At this time, any track forecast will have to wait until a center is defined. There are a number of variables that will eventually take the storm, if it forms, a certain direction. However, confidence is low in any one solution.
