Tropics Update: Invest 92L, large circulation lacking organization

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A tropical wave off the coast of Africa has started to taken on some tropical characteristics. Still, it’s a very broad circulation and thus hasn’t officially been. The National Hurricane Center gives it a very high chance of being named in the next few days. Currently, it is fighting off dry, dusty air to the north and west. If named, it will be Isaias and the 7th named storm of the Atlantic season.

Probabilities of being named:

The Next 2 Days: 70%

The Next 5 Days: 80%

There is a high chance of the next tropical system developing in the Atlantic. (WITN)

Track Forecast:

At this time, any track forecast will have to wait until a center is defined. There are a number of variables that will eventually take the storm, if it forms, a certain direction. However, confidence is low in any one solution.

