One person dead after weekend shooting in Wilson
Wilson police say they are still looking for the person responsible.
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A 24-year-old is dead after an overnight shooting this weekend in Wilson.
Police say officers responded to Academy Street at around 2:45 Sunday morning. When officers arrived on scene, they say they found Tylyike Pigford from Wilson dead from a gunshot wound.
As of Monday morning, there is no information available about a suspect or description of a suspect. If you have information, call Wilson Police at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.
