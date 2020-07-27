Advertisement

One person dead after weekend shooting in Wilson

Wilson police say they are still looking for the person responsible.
Police say they are still looking for the person or people responsible.
Police say they are still looking for the person or people responsible.
Jul. 27, 2020
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A 24-year-old is dead after an overnight shooting this weekend in Wilson.

Police say officers responded to Academy Street at around 2:45 Sunday morning. When officers arrived on scene, they say they found Tylyike Pigford from Wilson dead from a gunshot wound.

As of Monday morning, there is no information available about a suspect or description of a suspect. If you have information, call Wilson Police at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

