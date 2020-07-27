One person dead after weekend shooting in Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A 24-year-old is dead after an overnight shooting this weekend in Wilson.

Police say officers responded to Academy Street at around 2:45 Sunday morning. When officers arrived on scene, they say they found Tylyike Pigford from Wilson dead from a gunshot wound.

As of Monday morning, there is no information available about a suspect or description of a suspect. If you have information, call Wilson Police at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

