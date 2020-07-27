Advertisement

Navigating the stress of caring for a loved one during a pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is challenging for all of us, but it can be especially difficult for caregivers.
(KVLY)
By Liz Bateson
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The COVID-19 pandemic is challenging for all of us, but it can be especially difficult for caregivers.

Whether you’re a medical hero or supporting older or sick family members, caregivers might be feeling added stress right now. Experts at Brynn Marr Hospital say this can lead to burnout or compassion fatigue.

“It’s when people experience an excessive amount of physical or emotional fatigue, or they start to feel burnt out as a result of caring for somebody who might have a physical or mental health injury or illness,” said Admissions Manager at Brynn Marr Hospital Anna Simmermon.

Signs and symptoms include depression and anxiety, changes in sleep and appetite, getting sick more often and lack of interest in things they were once interested in. Simmermon says if you are feeling any of these symptoms, listen to your body.

“One of the most important things we can do is be aware of when we’re starting to feel excessively tired or burnt out. Being aware of those changes in our bodies can help us to make some lifestyle changes so we can recharge our minds and our bodies,” said Simmermon.

She says a healthy diet, exercise, getting enough sleep and trying to focus on the positive are all ways to cope with caregiver burnout.

If you are struggling to the point where you can no longer feel compassion or empathy, you should reach out to your healthcare provider or therapist.

There are also resources available through NAMI or through Brynn Marr Hospital.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Craven County man killed in vehicle crash, fire

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Craven County man killed in crash

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Heat Advisory Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Back into the oven today with highs in the mid 90s and the heat index pushing 105.

News

Local girl provides reading material for thousands

Updated: 11 hours ago
12-year-old Ashlyn Coxe has collected thousands of books to fill libraries all across Pitt County. Melissa Coxe is Ashlyn’s mom and says Ashlyn has always had a passion for reading.

News

Police: Two women killed after shootings in North Carolina store lot

Updated: 11 hours ago
Police in a southeastern North Carolina city say two women died after a man fired into vehicles that were backing out of parking spaces outside a retail store.

Latest News

News

Gunshots fired at Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department

Updated: 11 hours ago
Deputies are investigating after shots were fired at a fire department this weekend.

News

Suspect wanted in head-on crash with deputy

Updated: 11 hours ago
Authorities are asking for help in locating a driver who sent a deputy to the hospital after a police chase on Sunday.

News

Local girl provides reading material for thousands

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
Ashlyn surpassed her goal of collecting 100 books within the first week of her operation. To this day, the 12-year-old has donated over 2,000 books to libraries across Pitt County.

News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested after second chase, head-on crash with deputy

Updated: 14 hours ago
Authorities are asking for help in locating a driver who sent a deputy to the hospital after a car chase Sunday.

Hurricane

Hanna weakens to a tropical depression

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger, Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Gonzalo and Hanna will be tracking westward into the weekend. The storms pose no threat to eastern North Carolina.

News

Gunshots fired at Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department says that members returned to the station from a call on Sunday and found bullet holes in multiple windows.