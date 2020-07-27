Advertisement

Miami Marlins’ home opener postponed as they deal with COVID-19 outbreak

Miami Marlins' manager Don Mattingly looks out from the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Miami Marlins' manager Don Mattingly looks out from the dugout during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)(Chris Szagola | AP)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

By STEVEN WINE, The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins’ home opener Monday night against Baltimore has been postponed as the Marlins deal with a coronavirus outbreak that stranded them in Philadelphia.

The Marlins postponed their flight home Sunday night after their series finale against the Phillies.

Pitcher Jose Urena was scratched from his scheduled start in Sunday’s game, and catcher Jorge Alfaro went on the injured list Friday. No reasons were given for the moves, but manager Don Mattingly said those who tested positive would be quarantined in Philadelphia.

The Marlins’ precarious health raised anew doubts about MLB’s ability to finish the season during a pandemic. In Cincinnati, Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas and center fielder Nick Senzel felt sick Sunday, a day after a teammate went on the injured list because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Former South Central and ECU football DE Kendall Futrell placed on NFL’s COVID-19 list

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tyler Feldman
Former South Central and ECU football standout and current defensive end for the Cincinnati Bengals Kendall Futrell was placed on the COVID-19-reserve list Sunday.

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Sports

ECU QB Holton Ahlers named to 2020 Wuerffel Trophy watch list

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Feldman
ECU junior quarterback Holton Ahlers has been named to the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy watch list, which is "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service."

Sports

ECU’s Tyler Snead named to 2020 Paul Hornung watch list

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Feldman
ECU football sophomore receiver and return specialist Tyler Snead is one of 47 players named to the 2020 Paul Hornung award watch list.

Latest News

Sports

ECU football's Ahlers and Snead on pair of award watch lists

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT
Recurring recording of WITN News at 6pm

Sports

Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL franchise

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT
After starting with a list of roughly 1,200 names and suggestions, the NHL's 32nd franchise will be known as the Seattle Kraken.

Sports

Ex-Redskins become Washington Football Team for 2020 season

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT
The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins will go by the Washington Football Team for at least the 2020 season, giving the organization time to choose a new, full-time name.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Sports

ECU AD Jon Gilbert: “It is not going to be a normal fall.”

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Feldman
ECU AD Jon Gilbert said he will have a good idea on the fall sports season by August 1.