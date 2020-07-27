Local girl provides reading material for thousands

12-year-old Ashlyn Coxe has collected thousands of books to fill libraries all across Pitt County. Melissa Coxe is Ashlyn’s mom and says Ashlyn has always had a passion for reading.

”Ashlyn loves to read. There’s never a time you don’t see a book in Ashlyn’s hands,” said Coxe.

“Even at lunch, she’s reading. She gets in trouble at school for reading when she’s supposed to be paying attention.”

Ashlyn began collecting books for her Bat Mitzvah project, a good deed she’s chosen to share with many.

”We’ve been donating to schools, we’ve been donating to little libraries [and] to Read ENC,” she said.

Ashlyn surpassed her goal of collecting 100 books within the first week of her operation. To this day, the 12-year-old has donated over 2,000 books to libraries across Pitt County.

In the midst of a pandemic, Ashlyn said books can be the escape kids need.

“When you’re worried about something, you can read a book - books will take you to other places and you can just forget about everything,” Coxe said.

The Coxes were able to get the word out through a Facebook page called “Ashlyns Book Project.” So far, friends and family have supplied new or lightly used books by direct-messaging the account.

Ashlyn donated 509 books to the public libraries of Pitt County today. Her project total so far is 2,115 books donated. 📚🐛❤️ Posted by Ashlyn's Book Project on Thursday, July 23, 2020

“If they go there they can leave me a message and we do curbside pickup and we will come and get the books for you,” said Melissa Coxe.

Ashlyn said even after her project is complete she will continue to replenish the libraries.

“I hope that the operation looks pretty much similar to how it is now, except we don’t need masks to drop the books off.”

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.