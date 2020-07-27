Jim’s Forecast: Heat Advisory Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Latest Rip Current Forecast: Monday

Duck to Oregon Inlet: LOW

Oregon Inlet to Cape Hatteras: LOW

Cape Hatteras to Cape Lookout: MODERATE

Cape Lookout to the New River Inlet: MODERATE

Monday & Tuesday

The heat will continue to trend upwards as we start the work week. Highs will push into the mid to upper 90s both Monday and Tuesday. This increase in heat combined with rising humidity will lead to a heat index between 105° to 110° over the two day stretch. Rain is unlikely Monday, but Tuesday should bring a few afternoon storms to the area with even better chances coming mid week.

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday

The high pressure will recede eastward over the second half of the week, with a cold front stalling out just to our north. Increased cloud cover along with scattered afternoon storms will help dip the highs to the low 90s . Rain chances will hover between 30% to 50% over the three day run, primarily during the afternoon hours. The severe threat will be low, but an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out each afternoon.

July Temperature Stats:

6th warmest on record (82.9 +2.5º)

20 of 25 days this month registered in the 90s

Thursday was the 15th straight day in the 90s

Record for 90º days in July: 28 (1932)

Last year: 26

So far this year: 20