Advertisement

Former South Central and ECU football DE Kendall Futrell placed on NFL’s COVID-19 list

The current Bengals DE is one of four AFC North players placed on the list
(WITN)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former South Central and ECU football standout and current defensive end for the Cincinnati Bengals Kendall Futrell was placed on the COVID-19-reserve list Sunday.

This news comes as players are beginning to report to their respective training camps.

According to the Sunday NFL transaction wire, Futrell landed on the list. He is one of six NFL players (four from the AFC North) to be placed on the list.

This new category was created by the NFL for any player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after close contact with an infected person.

The former Falcon and Pirate signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.

Sports

ECU QB Holton Ahlers named to 2020 Wuerffel Trophy watch list

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Feldman
ECU junior quarterback Holton Ahlers has been named to the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy watch list, which is "College Football's Premier Award for Community Service."

Sports

ECU’s Tyler Snead named to 2020 Paul Hornung watch list

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Feldman
ECU football sophomore receiver and return specialist Tyler Snead is one of 47 players named to the 2020 Paul Hornung award watch list.

Sports

ECU football's Ahlers and Snead on pair of award watch lists

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:49 PM EDT
Recurring recording of WITN News at 6pm

Latest News

Sports

Release the Kraken: Seattle unveils name for NHL franchise

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT
After starting with a list of roughly 1,200 names and suggestions, the NHL's 32nd franchise will be known as the Seattle Kraken.

Sports

Ex-Redskins become Washington Football Team for 2020 season

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT
The NFL team formerly known as the Redskins will go by the Washington Football Team for at least the 2020 season, giving the organization time to choose a new, full-time name.

Coronavirus

NFL will require fans to wear face masks at games

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:45 AM EDT
NFL confirms fans will be required to wear masks at games.

Sports

Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT
|
By BEN WALKER
At long last, the Major League Baseball season is set to begin. Four months after it was originally scheduled, opening day in the coronavirus pandemic era is almost here.

Sports

ECU AD Jon Gilbert: “It is not going to be a normal fall.”

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 9:49 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Feldman
ECU AD Jon Gilbert said he will have a good idea on the fall sports season by August 1.

Sports

ECU’s Jake Verity named to 2020 Lou Groza Watch List

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:38 PM EDT
A year ago, Verity the lead the AAC in field goals made (24), field goals made per game (2.00) and kick scoring (105), while standing third in total scoring and sixth in field goal percentage (82.8 percent).