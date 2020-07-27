Former South Central and ECU football DE Kendall Futrell placed on NFL’s COVID-19 list

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former South Central and ECU football standout and current defensive end for the Cincinnati Bengals Kendall Futrell was placed on the COVID-19-reserve list Sunday.

This news comes as players are beginning to report to their respective training camps.

According to the Sunday NFL transaction wire, Futrell landed on the list. He is one of six NFL players (four from the AFC North) to be placed on the list.

This new category was created by the NFL for any player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after close contact with an infected person.

The former Falcon and Pirate signed as an undrafted free agent this offseason.

