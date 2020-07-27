Craven County man killed in vehicle crash, fire

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man from Craven County is dead after troopers say he crashed his vehicle and it caught on fire.

According to The Highway Patrol, it happened on I-95 in Nash County at around 3:20 Saturday afternoon. Troopers say 57-year-old Ronnie Freeman from Vanceboro died in the wreck. They say he went to merge into the left lane when he hit another vehicle.

Investigators tell WITN Freeman’s vehicle went off the road and hit several trees before catching on fire.

No other information was provided as the crash is still under investigation.

