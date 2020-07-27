Advertisement

Craven County man killed in vehicle crash, fire

The Highway Patrol says the crash happened about two miles north of Gold Rock
Craven County man killed in wreck on I-95 in Nash County
Craven County man killed in wreck on I-95 in Nash County(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man from Craven County is dead after troopers say he crashed his vehicle and it caught on fire.

According to The Highway Patrol, it happened on I-95 in Nash County at around 3:20 Saturday afternoon. Troopers say 57-year-old Ronnie Freeman from Vanceboro died in the wreck. They say he went to merge into the left lane when he hit another vehicle.

Investigators tell WITN Freeman’s vehicle went off the road and hit several trees before catching on fire.

No other information was provided as the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Morning Show

Navigating the stress of caring for a loved one during a pandemic

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Liz Bateson
The COVID-19 pandemic is challenging for all of us, but it can be especially difficult for caregivers.

Weather

Jim’s Forecast: Heat Advisory Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jim Howard
Back into the oven today with highs in the mid 90s and the heat index pushing 105.

News

Local girl provides reading material for thousands

Updated: 11 hours ago
12-year-old Ashlyn Coxe has collected thousands of books to fill libraries all across Pitt County. Melissa Coxe is Ashlyn’s mom and says Ashlyn has always had a passion for reading.

News

Police: Two women killed after shootings in North Carolina store lot

Updated: 11 hours ago
Police in a southeastern North Carolina city say two women died after a man fired into vehicles that were backing out of parking spaces outside a retail store.

Latest News

News

Gunshots fired at Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department

Updated: 11 hours ago
Deputies are investigating after shots were fired at a fire department this weekend.

News

Suspect wanted in head-on crash with deputy

Updated: 11 hours ago
Authorities are asking for help in locating a driver who sent a deputy to the hospital after a police chase on Sunday.

News

Local girl provides reading material for thousands

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Hannah Jeffries
Ashlyn surpassed her goal of collecting 100 books within the first week of her operation. To this day, the 12-year-old has donated over 2,000 books to libraries across Pitt County.

News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested after second chase, head-on crash with deputy

Updated: 14 hours ago
Authorities are asking for help in locating a driver who sent a deputy to the hospital after a car chase Sunday.

Hurricane

Hanna weakens to a tropical depression

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger, Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Gonzalo and Hanna will be tracking westward into the weekend. The storms pose no threat to eastern North Carolina.

News

Gunshots fired at Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department says that members returned to the station from a call on Sunday and found bullet holes in multiple windows.