Crash after police chase closes down busy Greenville intersection

Four vehicles were involved in this crash Monday afternoon in Greenville.
Four vehicles were involved in this crash Monday afternoon in Greenville.(WITN)
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A busy Greenville intersection has reopened after a multiple-vehicle crash this afternoon.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Red Banks Road.

At least four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Greenville police say they were chasing a stolen pickup truck on the northside of the river, but officers stopped the pursuit on Arlington Boulevard about three blocks before the crash because the pickup truck was driving too fast for traffic.

Police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said the stolen pickup was spotted in the area of the Speedway on North Greene Street. She said the truck made it to the mall area in four minutes.

Hunter said the suspect and another driver were taken to Vidant Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection was shutdown for about an hour.

