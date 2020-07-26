Advertisement

Two more North Carolina prison inmates die from COVID-19 complications

Two more male inmates at a North Carolina prison with among the highest number of COVID-19 cases have died after testing positive for the virus.
Two more male inmates at a North Carolina prison with among the highest number of COVID-19 cases have died after testing positive for the virus.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -

Two more male inmates at a North Carolina prison with among the highest number of COVID-19 cases have died after testing positive for the virus.

The Department of Public Safety says one offender at Albemarle Correctional Institution in Stanly County died Friday, while another housed at the prison died at a hospital on Thursday.

Eight state prisoners with COVID-19 have died since the pandemic began. Three were serving their sentences at Albemarle, which has reported over 100 positive cases to date.

The Division of Prisons is currently working toward testing every inmate in the state’s more than 50 prisons. 

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cooper-Suggs to succeed Farmer-Butterfield in North Carolina House

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Local Democratic activists meeting on Saturday selected Linda Cooper-Suggs to fill the vacancy created when Farmer-Butterfield resigned from her 24th House District seat.

News

North Carolina state investigators to review officer-involved shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Two police officers in a north-central North Carolina town are on paid leave as the State Bureau of Investigation reviews the shooting death of an African American man that occurred following a 911 call.

News

Police: Two women killed after shootings in North Carolina store lot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Lumberton police said on Saturday that Kayla Kyle and Kimberly Hunt were shot and killed late Friday afternoon outside a Family Dollar store.

News

Greenville PD and community partners give “Operation Sunshine” makeover

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Greenville Police Department and community partners have paired up to give a local community center a boost.

Latest News

News

Onslow County offers first Saturday back-to-school immunization clinic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Before you get back to school, the Onslow County Health department is making sure you get up-to-date on your vaccines.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Heat increasing over the next three days

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
More clouds and scattered showers will keep temps in the 80s today.

News

Deputies searching for suspect in shooting of 9-year-old girl

Updated: 1 hours ago
Deputies are looking for a vehicle of interest in a shooting that left a 9-year old girl dead on Friday night.

News

Man in Greene County arrested in connection to murder

Updated: 2 hours ago
An arrest has been made in connection to a murder in Greene County.

Hurricane

Hanna makes landfall near Padre Island, TX; Gonzalo weakens

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger, Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Gonzalo and Hanna will be tracking westward into the weekend. The storms pose no threat to eastern North Carolina.

News

Onslow County offers first Saturday back-to-school immunization clinic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Liam Collins
Onslow County is offering its first Saturday back-to-school immunization clinic. The clinic is held normally Monday through Friday, and typically has an additional event in schools in September, but because of the pandemic, the health department opened two Saturday clinics.