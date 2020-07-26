Two more North Carolina prison inmates die from COVID-19 complications

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -

Two more male inmates at a North Carolina prison with among the highest number of COVID-19 cases have died after testing positive for the virus.

The Department of Public Safety says one offender at Albemarle Correctional Institution in Stanly County died Friday, while another housed at the prison died at a hospital on Thursday.

Eight state prisoners with COVID-19 have died since the pandemic began. Three were serving their sentences at Albemarle, which has reported over 100 positive cases to date.

The Division of Prisons is currently working toward testing every inmate in the state’s more than 50 prisons.

