Suspect wanted in head-on crash with deputy

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities are asking for help in locating a driver who sent a deputy to the hospital after a car chase Sunday.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s office 23-year-old Anthony Jackson was invovled in a chase with a deputy on Hwy 64 when he turned into oncoming traffic and hit a responding deputy head-on with his vehicle.

Jackson reportedly fled on foot into the woods.

The office says the deputy sustained major injuries in the crash.

They say Jackson may still be in the Roper area of Washington County.

If you know where Jackson is, call 252-793-2422.