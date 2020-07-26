Advertisement

Suspect wanted in head-on crash with deputy

Anthony Jackson
Anthony Jackson(WCSO)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities are asking for help in locating a driver who sent a deputy to the hospital after a car chase Sunday.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s office 23-year-old Anthony Jackson was invovled in a chase with a deputy on Hwy 64 when he turned into oncoming traffic and hit a responding deputy head-on with his vehicle.

Jackson reportedly fled on foot into the woods.

The office says the deputy sustained major injuries in the crash.

They say Jackson may still be in the Roper area of Washington County.

If you know where Jackson is, call 252-793-2422.

Latest News

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Mid 90s return this afternoon

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
More clouds and scattered showers will keep temps in the 80s today.

Hurricane

Hanna weakens to a tropical depression

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger, Matt Engelbrecht, Jim Howard and Phillip Williams
Gonzalo and Hanna will be tracking westward into the weekend. The storms pose no threat to eastern North Carolina.

News

Gunshots fired at Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department says that members returned to the station from a call on Sunday and found bullet holes in multiple windows.

News

Duke campus housing only for first, second year students in fall

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Provost Sally Kornbluth wrote in an email to faculty that upperclassmen and graduate students will take online classes in the fall semester.

Latest News

News

North Carolina driver dead after collision with parked trash truck

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Winston-Salem police say Kelly Burick Taylor of Rural Hall was driving on University Parkway on Saturday when she collided into the truck on the right side of the road.

News

Cooper-Suggs to succeed Farmer-Butterfield in North Carolina House

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Local Democratic activists meeting on Saturday selected Linda Cooper-Suggs to fill the vacancy created when Farmer-Butterfield resigned from her 24th House District seat.

News

Two more North Carolina prison inmates die from COVID-19 complications

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Department of Public Safety says one offender at Albemarle Correctional Institution in Stanly County died Friday, while another housed at the prison died at a hospital on Thursday.

News

North Carolina state investigators to review officer-involved shooting

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Two police officers in a north-central North Carolina town are on paid leave as the State Bureau of Investigation reviews the shooting death of an African American man that occurred following a 911 call.

News

Police: Two women killed after shootings in North Carolina store lot

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Lumberton police said on Saturday that Kayla Kyle and Kimberly Hunt were shot and killed late Friday afternoon outside a Family Dollar store.

News

Greenville PD and community partners give “Operation Sunshine” makeover

Updated: 22 hours ago
The Greenville Police Department and community partners have paired up to give a local community center a boost.