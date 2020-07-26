Police: Two women killed after shootings in North Carolina store lot
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) -
Police in a southeastern North Carolina city say two women died after a man fired into vehicles that were backing out of parking spaces outside a retail store.
Lumberton police said on Saturday that Kayla Kyle and Kimberly Hunt were shot and killed late Friday afternoon outside a Family Dollar store.
Police said they were looking for a male suspect whom officers said fired into multiple vehicles as drivers pulled out of spaces.
The department posted images of whom they call the suspect and a vehicle it says the suspect was dropped off in at the store.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.