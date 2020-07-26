Advertisement

Police declare riot at Seattle protests, make arrests

Seattle Police deployed flash bangs and pepper spray on Saturday, July 25, 2020, to try to clear an area near where, weeks earlier, people had set up an “occupied protest zone.”
Seattle Police deployed flash bangs and pepper spray on Saturday, July 25, 2020, to try to clear an area near where, weeks earlier, people had set up an “occupied protest zone.”(Source: KOMO/CNN)
By Sally Ho and Chris Grygiel
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police declared a riot Saturday following large demonstrations in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood and deployed flash bangs and pepper spray to try to clear an area near where weeks earlier people had set up an “occupied protest zone” that stretched for several blocks.

Via Twitter, police said they had made more than two dozen arrests for assault on officers, obstruction and failure to disperse. They also said they were "investigating a possible explosive damage" to the walls of the city's East Precinct police station.

Authorities said rocks, bottles, fireworks and mortars were thrown at officers as they attempted to clear the area over the course of several hours stretching into Saturday night. One officer was hospitalized with a leg injury caused by an explosive.

Earlier, protesters in Seattle broke through a fence where a youth detention facility was being built, with some people setting a fire and damaging a portable trailer, authorities said.

Thousands of protesters had initially gathered peacefully near downtown in a show of solidarity with fellow demonstrators in Portland, Oregon, where tensions with federal law enforcement have boiled over during protests stemming from the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Initially there was no sign of law enforcement near the Seattle march. Later, Seattle Police said via Twitter that about a dozen people breached the construction site for the King County youth detention facility. Also, police said protesters broke out windows at a King County court facility.

Earlier this week King County Executive Dow Constantine, in response to long-standing demands by community activists, said he would work to eliminate youth detention centers in the county by 2025.

After the fire at the construction site authorities said they had ordered people to leave a different area, in a section of Capitol Hill, near downtown, where the East Precinct is. At least one person broke through a fence line at the precinct, authorities said, and moments later a device explosive that left an 8-inch (20-centimeter) hole in the side of the precinct.

Earlier this month police cleared the "Capitol Hill Occupied Protest" zone after two fatal shootings. A group had occupied several blocks around a park for about two weeks following standoffs and clashes that were part of the nationwide unrest over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Prior to Saturday's protests Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best had announced officers would be armed with pepper spray and other weapons, promising officers would not use tear gas and urging demonstrators to remain peaceful.

"In the spirit of offering trust and full transparency, I want to advise you that SPD officers will be carrying pepper spray and blast balls today, as would be typical for events that carry potential to include violence," Best said.

At an emergency hearing on Friday night, U.S. District Judge James Robart granted a request from the federal government to block Seattle's new law prohibiting police from using pepper spray, blast balls and similar weapons.

The temporary restraining order halts the law that the Seattle City Council passed unanimously last month after confrontations that have largely been peaceful but were occasionally marked by violence, looting and highway shutdowns. The law intended to de-escalate tensions between police and demonstrators was set to take effect on Sunday.

But the U.S. Department of Justice, citing Seattle’s longstanding police consent decree, successfully argued that banning the use of crowd control weapons could actually lead to more police use of force, leaving them only with more deadly weapons.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cooper-Suggs to succeed Farmer-Butterfield in North Carolina House

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Local Democratic activists meeting on Saturday selected Linda Cooper-Suggs to fill the vacancy created when Farmer-Butterfield resigned from her 24th House District seat.

News

Two more North Carolina prison inmates die from COVID-19 complications

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
The Department of Public Safety says one offender at Albemarle Correctional Institution in Stanly County died Friday, while another housed at the prison died at a hospital on Thursday.

News

North Carolina state investigators to review officer-involved shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Two police officers in a north-central North Carolina town are on paid leave as the State Bureau of Investigation reviews the shooting death of an African American man that occurred following a 911 call.

News

Police: Two women killed after shootings in North Carolina store lot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Lumberton police said on Saturday that Kayla Kyle and Kimberly Hunt were shot and killed late Friday afternoon outside a Family Dollar store.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Mnuchin: Virus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday that Republicans were set to roll out the next COVID-19 aid package Monday and assured there was backing from the White House after he and President Donald Trump's top aide met to fine-tune the $1 trillion proposal that had floundered just days before.

News

Greenville PD and community partners give “Operation Sunshine” makeover

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Greenville Police Department and community partners have paired up to give a local community center a boost.

News

Onslow County offers first Saturday back-to-school immunization clinic

Updated: 4 hours ago
Before you get back to school, the Onslow County Health department is making sure you get up-to-date on your vaccines.

Weather

Charlie’s Forecast: Heat increasing over the next three days

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charlie Ironmonger
More clouds and scattered showers will keep temps in the 80s today.

News

Deputies searching for suspect in shooting of 9-year-old girl

Updated: 4 hours ago
Deputies are looking for a vehicle of interest in a shooting that left a 9-year old girl dead on Friday night.

News

Man in Greene County arrested in connection to murder

Updated: 4 hours ago
An arrest has been made in connection to a murder in Greene County.