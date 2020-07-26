North Carolina state investigators to review officer-involved shooting

ROXBORO, N.C. (AP) -

Two police officers in a north-central North Carolina town are on paid leave as the State Bureau of Investigation reviews the shooting death of an African American man that occurred following a 911 call.

The police chief in Roxboro said David Brooks Jr. died following the officer-involved shooting on Friday morning.

Police Chief David Hess said officers responded to a call about a man wearing a mask and carrying what appeared to be a shotgun walking down U.S. Highway 158 near a discount retail store.

Investigators found a loaded sawed-off shotgun at the scene.

