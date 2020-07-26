North Carolina driver dead after collision with parked trash truck

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -

Police in a North Carolina city say a sport utility vehicle driver died when she crashed into the back of a garbage truck parked along the side of the road.

Winston-Salem police say Kelly Burick Taylor of Rural Hall was driving on University Parkway on Saturday when she collided into the truck on the right side of the road.

A SUV passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The police department says it’s unclear what led to the SUV colliding with the truck.

