Gunshots fired at Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department

Deputies are investigating after shots were fired at a fire department this weekend.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -

In a Facebook post, the Chinquapin Volunteer Fire Department says that members returned to the station from a call on Sunday and found bullet holes in multiple windows.

They say the gunfire happened at an undetermined time over the past 24 hourrs.

None of the members of the Duplin EMS Medic 3 team that are housed at that station were hurt.

The fire department says they are working with the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office, and ask that anyone with information contact the fire department at (910)289-3243 or the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office.

