Duke campus housing only for first, second year students in fall

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -

Duke University in North Carolina says campus housing this fall will be only for first- and second-year students as a way to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Provost Sally Kornbluth wrote in an email to faculty that upperclassmen and graduate students will take online classes in the fall semester.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports juniors and seniors will have access to libraries and labs but not residence or dining halls.

This represents a schedule modification for Duke, which is set to begin classes Aug. 17.

Duke previously had upperclassmen arriving at school a couple of days before the semester’s start.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.