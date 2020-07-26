Cooper-Suggs to succeed Farmer-Butterfield in North Carolina House

WILSON, N.C. (AP) -

A retired educator and Wilson County Democratic Party chairwoman will serve out the term of former North Carolina state Rep. Jean Farmer-Butterfield and seek her own two-year term in the fall.

Local Democratic activists meeting on Saturday selected Linda Cooper-Suggs to fill the vacancy created when Farmer-Butterfield resigned from her 24th House District seat.

The legislature had confirmed Farmer-Butterfield as Gov. Roy Cooper’s nominee to join the North Carolina Employment Security Board of Review.

She also was picked on Saturday as the candidate to take on Republican Mick Rankin in November.

