Onslow County offers first Saturday back-to-school immunization clinic

According to North Carolina state law, students who aren’t fully-vaccinated by 30 days after the first day of school can be suspended.
Jeff Toms, Region 8 Regional Administrator for the Louisiana Office of Public Health said children may be behind on school vaccines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jeff Toms, Region 8 Regional Administrator for the Louisiana Office of Public Health said children may be behind on school vaccines due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Liam Collins
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Before you get back to school, the Onslow County Health department is making sure you get up-to-date on your vaccines.

The health department held its first-ever weekend back-to-school vaccination clinic Saturday. The clinic is typically offered Monday through Friday, as well as an event in September in schools, but because of the pandemic, they wanted to get ahead of the curve.

“We thought ‘okay this is a barrier,‘” says Onslow County Child Health Nurse Supervisor Whitney Jezek. “At the public health department, our goal is to keep the well well, and keep those in school in school.”

This school year is sure to have some additional obstacles, so Jezek says they wanted to make the vaccinations for rising 7th- and 12th-graders as clear and accessible as possible this year.

“We don’t know if the children are going to be in pod A or pod B. We don’t know when they’re going to start. We don’t know if they’re going to be going virtual. We don’t know,” says Jezek.



“If you have a parent that has recently returned to work, and they don’t have any time off and they’re getting paid to be at work finally, we want to close that gap of opportunity for them,” Jezek adds.

The next Saturday immunization clinic will be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on August 8 at the Onslow County Health Department.

The clinic accepts most insurances, but for those without insurance, the cost of the shot can be covered by the Vaccines for Children Program.

The clinics are by appointment-only. To schedule an appointment, call (910) 347-2154.

