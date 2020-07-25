Onslow County Health Department hosts free immunization outreaches

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Onslow County Health Department is hosting two immunization outreaches for free.

The outreach will take place at the Onslow County Consolidated Human Services Building at 612 College Street, in Jacksonville, on July 25. Members of the community can participate by making an appointment from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be another outreach on August 8. Appointments can be made by calling 910-347-2154, extension 8810, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There are no out-of-pocket costs. Insurances will be billed. And for those without insurance, vaccines are provided at no cost through the Vaccines for Children Program.

“We feel it is our duty as public health care professionals to take care of our community through the use of education, awareness, and preventive care,” said Kristen Richmond-Hoover, Director of Onslow County Health Department. “It is extremely important that our community takes immunization seriously especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

OCHD and Onslow County Schools partner together annually to provide the North Carolina State required vaccines and other recommended vaccines to all middle and high school students at their schools.

Due to new COVID-19 restrictions, the outreaches will take place off school grounds this year.

Masks are required inside the building. Adults will be limited to one parent or guardian per child.

Walk-ins will not be accepted.

