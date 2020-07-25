North Topsail Beach park finally reopens after Hurricane Florence

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A park in North Topsail Beach is reopening for the first time since Hurricane Florence.The park closed after the storm hit in 2018, but officially reopened Friday morning.

It will include volleyball, basketball, and tennis courts as well as picnic tables. The park also includes a new playground area, but it will be closed until COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are lifted in the state.

The project cost about $600,00, but the town is in the process of being reimbursed for $200,000 of the cost from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

