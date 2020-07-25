Man in Greene County arrested in connection to murder

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in connection to a murder in Greene County.

Investigators say they received a call in reference to an assault on 974 Pope Farm Road in Greene County Friday night around 9:58.

When deputies got there they found the body of Jose Sandoval.

Deputies say they arrested 49-year-old Jose Martinez. He was still at the scene when he was taken into custody.

Martinez was charged with an open count of murder and is currently in the Greene County Detention Center under no bond.

He is expected in court august 28th.

