Health Officials: ‘Too early’ to say if we’ve seen the worst of the pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Counties in Eastern North Carolina are reporting new cases and deaths, as several states are confirming record numbers of new cases, and North Carolina is reported the highest numbers of coronavirus hospitalizations so far Thursday.

“This is serious. We want the public to take it seriously and to know that there are sad outcomes and so it’s very important that we implement all the preventive measures that we can,” said Kristen Richmond-Hoover, the Health Director for Onslow County, a county that has seen most of its coronavirus-related deaths this month.

Onslow County confirmed its 9th death this week, more than half of the deaths were confirmed in the last two weeks. But Richmond-Hoover says the county’s death rates have remained on-track with the state, and that the deaths are reported retro-actively.

“The onset of the case may have been much earlier, it’s just that the individuals had a long and severe course of illness, and had their outcome more recent,” said Richmond-Hoover.

Richmond-Hoover said they’ve learned through contact-tracing recent spikes in cases have stemmed almost entirely from close contacts.

Duplin County also confirmed five new coronavirus-related deaths this week. Newly-reported cases have been decreasing, but the county still has the highest confirmed cases per-10,000 people in the state.

“That is always in the back of your mind thinking ‘will we have another peak?’ said Duplin County Health Director Tracey Simmons-Kornegay. “Those are things that we just don’t know. So, the best we can do is we need to educate.”

Duplin County confirmed 89 cases so far this week, with an average of 14 per day. A drop from the peak of cases in the area in May when the health department confirmed 52 cases in a single day.

