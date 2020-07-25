Greenville PD and community partners give “Operation Sunshine” makeover

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Police Department and community partners have paired up to give a local community center a boost.

Officers will be working to give “Operation Sunshine” a makeover.

The event will take place Saturday, July 25 at 10 a.m. at the heart of West Greenville on 1328 Chestnut Street.

The center focuses on vulnerable young ladies from ages 5-13 through education and mentoring in a structured afterschool and summer program.

They also serve the community as a food bank.

The big reveal will be at 3 p.m.

