Free COVID testing at York Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Residents in the East have a chance to get tested for COVID-19 on Saturday, July 25 from 9:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. at York Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church in Greenville.

Working with Vidant Health, North Carolina Senator Don Davis and Representative Kandie Smith will host the free COVID-19 Testing in Greenville to expand the availability of COVID-19 testing in minority communities.

York Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church at 201 Tyson St. in Greenville. Testing will be completed by trained Vidant Health team members, with volunteers from York Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church offering organizational support.

Volunteers will be on hand to assist with voter registration efforts as well, and volunteers will provide about 200 produce boxes donated by the Greenville Produce Company.

Boxes distributed on a first-come-first-served basis. The COVID-19 tests are free, and no registration required, but organizers recommend people arrive early because testing will stop at 1 P.M.

