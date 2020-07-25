Advertisement

Deadline nears for Craven Virtual School

Parents have until Midnight to sign up for 'Craven Live'
By Stacia Strong
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County School system is giving families until Midnight on Friday to enroll their children in ‘Craven Live’ which is a brand new all virtual school for the upcoming year.

The Craven County Schools Board of Education has approved Plan B for the reopening of schools on August 17th.
The virtual school is open to students in grades K-12, and those signed up will be required to take part in the program for at least a semester.

Craven Live was created as a way to offer families in Craven County an alternative to the combination of remote learning and face to face instruction that the school system is implementing this year.

Dr. Tasha Diggs is the Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services for the school district and she says they hope to improve on what was offered to students at the end of the last school year. “Our goal for the virtual program is to be better version of what we did in the spring,” said Dr. Diggs.

The school is vary greatly depending on a student’s grade level but will incorporate a variety of platforms including Live virtual classes with their teachers and independent learning.

Dr. Diggs says, “It will be structured and it will look a little different based on the student’s grade level, we want it to be age appropriate and developmentally appropriately, based on whether the student is a second grader or an 11th grader as far as screen time and time with their teachers and the amount of assignments.”

So far more than 3,200 students have signed up to take part in the virtual school. Parents can enroll their children in Craven Live until Midnight on Friday. You can sign up at https://www.cravenk12.org/.

